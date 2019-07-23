Former coach pleads guilty to lesser charge in locker room video

Posted 9:30 am, July 23, 2019, by

Micah Wilbanks

OXFORD, Miss. — A northeast Mississippi man is pleading guilty to a federal charge of trying to possess child pornography after a judge set aside a plea to a more serious charge.

Micah Macay Wilbanks of Corinth on Thursday pleaded guilty to a single count.

Authorities say a student found Wilbanks’ cellphone hidden in a girls’ locker room at Kossuth Middle School in May 2018. Wilbanks then coached at the school.

Wilbanks faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills in April rejected Wilbanks’ earlier guilty plea to attempted production of child pornography. It carried a minimum prison sentence of 15 years.

Documents say Wilbanks appeared impaired and deputies overheard Wilbanks describing himself as a “pedophile.”

Sentencing is set for Sept. 19.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.