× 901 FC forward Brandon Allen honored in USL Championship Team of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brandon Allen’s brace against second-place New York Red Bulls II earned Memphis 901 FC a crucial point on Saturday.

After a dismal first half, head coach Tim Mulqueen made a few changes and his team responded.

Allen launched the comeback in the 48th minute after substitute Lagos Kunga expertly weaved through traffic and assisted the goal.

Allen completed the comeback in dramatic fashion with three minutes remaining.

Full-back Wes Charpie whipped a cross into the back-post and Allen adjusted his body to score off the volley.

“Those are goal-scorer’s goals,” Mulqueen added after Saturday’s match.

Allen now has 43 goals in the USL since his league debut in 2016.

Allen joins teammates Elliot Collier (Week 2 and 13), Charpie (Week 3) and Duane Muckette (Week 10) in team of the week honors this season.

Memphis caps off their four-match homestand on Saturday against Ottawa Fury FC. Kickoff at AutoZone Park is set for 7:30 p.m.

Written by: Caleb Hilliard