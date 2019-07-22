World’s best start arriving at Southwind for WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- Tournament week for the first ever WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational is finally here and while the tournament doesn't officially start until Thursday, the big names have already started to arrive out at TPC Southwind with the practice range open for business for 64 of the world's top players.

Included in that group Monday, two-time Memphis winner and the world's second ranked player Dustin Johnson along with Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama and Jim Furyk, just to name a few.

While Memphis is playing host to a World Golf Championship event, for the first time this week, the players are already enamored with the golf course out at Southwind. "I certainly enjoy the test of golf out here. It's a very difficult driving golf course. Requires precise iron shots. If you get in the rough, the bermuda can be very difficult to control out of there. For me, I enjoy the golf course. It's a great test of golf and certainly one I look forward to shooting low on hopefully," said DeChambeau.

The world's best also know what this tournament means to Memphis. "This is a good, solid golf course. Obviously, FedEx has been a great partner of ours and the PGA Tour. To have this event in their backyard is special," said Furyk.

The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational runs Thursday through Sunday out at TPC Southwind.