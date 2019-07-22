× Whiteville man charged in shootout with Collierville Police officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police on Monday identified the suspect they say shot at police officers last week.

Dion Jones, 25, of Whiteville faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder against officers, along with possession of marijuana, evading arrest, resisting arrest, using a firearm in a dangerous felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jones, who was shot by officers during the incident, is recovering at Regional One and has not been booked into jail, Collierville police said. The charges carry a bond of half a million dollars.

Police say officers were checking out a possible drug call Thursday morning at the Express Mart at East Winchester and Byhalia when they approached a group of people in the parking lot.

One person ran and officers followed, chasing the suspect into a field behind the store. That’s when police say the suspect shot at officers, and one of the officers shot back and hit the suspect. One of the officers was hurt, but was OK.