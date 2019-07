TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities in Tipton County are searching for a man who has been missing for several days.

According to the sheriff’s office, Paul Rodgers was last seen at his Munford Giltedge Road home on Thursday, July 18. Around 4 p.m. he reportedly left the home in a tan 2014 extended cab Ford F-150. The license plate is 5N5-7CO.

Deputies said he works on Hickory Hill Road in Memphis.

If you have seen Rodgers call the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office at (901) 475-3300.