× Spin scooters introduced to Memphis streets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another electric scooter company is bringing its fleet to Memphis.

Spin scooters launched nearly 50 scooters Monday and plans to triple that number by Wednesday.

Bird and Lime introduced electric scooters to Memphis streets last year.

Unlike other companies, Spin says it has staff members for customer support and will hire more people as the market grows. The company also is partnering with a business owner for charge and maintenance.