‘Crashville:’ Two planes collide on Nashville airport tarmac

Posted 7:00 am, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:05AM, July 22, 2019

This photo taken onboard by a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight to Atlanta appears to show the top fin of another Southwest Airlines plane clipped off after the two planes collided, Saturday, July 20, 2019, on the tarmac of Nashville International Airport, in Nashville, Tenn. The airline says both planes returned to the gate "under their own power" and were taken out of service for evaluation. The Southwest flights will continue to the scheduled destinations using news planes. (Eric Borden via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two Southwest Airlines planes collided Saturday night on the tarmac of Nashville International Airport.

Airline officials say no injuries were reported in the collision. An emailed statement from Southwest Airlines spokeswoman Michelle Agnew says the winglet of the St. Louis-bound Southwest Flight 1555 “came into contact” during pushback with the winglet of Southwest Flight 4580, headed for Atlanta.

A photograph provided by a passenger on board the flight to Atlanta showed rainy weather and what appeared to be the top of the other plane’s fin clipped off. “Welcome to Crashville,” the tweet said.

The airline says both planes returned to the gate “under their own power” and were taken out of service for evaluation. The Southwest flights will continue to the scheduled destinations using new planes.

A spokeswoman for the airport directed inquiries to Southwest.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.