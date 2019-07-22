SCS announces new initiative to educate black male students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools plans to change the way the district educates black male students.

During a news conference on Monday, Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said the new initiative will involve equity, education and empowerment. It is designed to interrupt the destructive patterns in education that hinder African-American males.

Dr. Ray outlined the priorities and goals:

  • Ensure access and exposure to rigorous instruction from pre-K onward
  • Intensify restorative discipline practices
  • Recruit more African-American males to teach kindergarten through fifth grade
  • Build a  Band of Brothers to support mentoring and tutoring program
  • Create and equity institute for professional learning
  • Build a community that supports these students
  • Create an Equity Office
