Police investigating after hit and run outside Whitehaven restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were called to a local restaurant early Monday morning after a man was hit by a vehicle.

Police confirmed to WREG they responded to Marlowe’s on Elvis Presley around 2 a.m.

They originally told WREG that the call came in as a shooting, but once they arrived on the scene they learned that it was in fact and hit and run.

According to police, two people were involved in argument. The suspect then hit the other man with his car, critically injuring him. The victim was taken by private vehicle to Methodist South Hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene in a possible 2019 Ram with Texas tags.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.