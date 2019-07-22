× Manhunt Monday: Who hit Ashley Bruneau in a Midtown intersection?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ashley Bruneau knows she’s blessed to be alive.

Three weeks ago she was hit by an SUV while crossing the street at Union and McLean.

“I started to walk across the street, and I hear a car rev up, and I see a light out of the corner of my eye, and I turned around and saw a car.”

Bruneau says it was a grey or silver Lexus SUV.

“I’m thinking he’s going to bump me, but he’s not going to hit me. He’s going to stop right before he hits me.”

But the driver never stopped.

“I slam against this person’s windshield, so they had to have seen my face, like, smoosh against their windshield and kept going,” she said. “I can’t believe he just hit me. Then I flew through the air, my shoes flew off my feet. That’s how hard I was hit.”

Bruneau says the impact threw her at least five feet into the air before she landed in the middle of Union Avenue.

“The person who was waiting in line behind the car that hit me stopped right in front of me, so that no other cars could hit me, because I couldn’t move.”

She suffered injuries all over her body, including the arms and legs. Luckily, she didn’t have to wait long for first responders since it happened right by a fire station.

“The firefighters didn’t even get the call. They saw it happen, they saw me fly up in the air and heard me screaming.”

Bruneau says she believes the driver was trying to beat a traffic light, but what she can’t understand is why they would leave her bruised and bleeding in the middle of the street.

If you know who hit Ashley Bruneau call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH. All calls are confidential.