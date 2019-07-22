Live at 9: Jerod House, cookout allergies & Gary Burk III

Make a Difference Monday

One Memphis organization works to advocate against youth violence in the Mid-South. Jerod House was started by a mother and father who lost their own son to gun violence in 2012. Now the organization is working tirelessly to educate and bring together their community.

Conquering allergies during a cookout

Have you ever stopped to think about what could be on the side of those hot dogs and hamburgers? How about mosquitoes, tree and grass pollen, or even the smoke from the grill. For millions of Americans that fun family barbecue can be downright miserable.

Allergist Dr. Jay Lieberman is here with us to talk about how you can make it through your next cookout.

Music with Gary Burk III

Gary Burk III started singing at a young age, but he eventually graduated from radio duets to country stages across the country.