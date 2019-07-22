Frayser shooting leaves one person injured

Posted 6:00 am, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:31AM, July 22, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police confirmed they are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured in Frayser.

It happened at the Marathon gas station in the 2600 block of James Road around 2 a.m. on Monday.

The victim told police he was walking in the area when someone shot him. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

No suspect information was given.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

