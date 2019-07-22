× Family grieving after missing teen is found dead in Raleigh pond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is heartbroken after learning the sad news that a 17-year-old who was originally reported missing was discovered dead in a Raleigh pond.

Roosevelt Davis was last seen Wednesday at an apartment complex off Summit Arbors Circle. It was reported that he may have a mental impairment and was not from Memphis.

His family posted on social media saying he lives in California.

Two days after his disappearance was reported, the Memphis Fire Department said a Memphis Light, Gas and Water employee was doing electrical work when they spotted someone in a pond near the complex.

The person, who police now say was Davis, was pulled from the water and pronounced dead on the scene.

People living in the complex told us the area can be tough to navigate. Now they’re thinking of the family across the country that have to deal with the loss.

“That’s sad. That’s sad. That’s a sad thing,” a resident said.

The Memphis Police Department says the cause of death has not yet been determined.