Donation adds new dog to Memphis police force

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has a new member that’ll take a bite out of crime, thanks to a national company.

Sonitrol Security company donated a new K-9 officer to MPD on behalf of Shelby County Schools, the company’s longest customer at more than 50 years.

MPD says it’s in need of K-9 officers to help apprehend more criminals, increase officer safety and get drugs off the streets.

“If I have to send him in to do a job, that’s just part of it because that’s his purpose, but he is and he will be like family to me,” his human officer said. “If something were to happen to him, it would probably break my heart just like if something happened to one of my children.”

Sonitrol has donated more than a dozen k-9 officers to law enforcement agencies around the country.