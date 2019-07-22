× Carter named to Thorpe watch list

MEMPHIS — Another day and another Tiger finding his way onto a preseason watch list for one of the nation’s most coveted awards.

Cornerback T.J. Carter, a starter for the U of M since he stepped foot on campus two years ago, named to the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe award which annually goes to the nation’s top defensive back.

In two years, Carter has 137 tackles, seven picks, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. He’s also the sixth different tiger named to a national watch list this preseason.

Fall practice begins for the U of M on August second.