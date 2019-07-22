Local businesses hope to profit from WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The best golfers in the world are coming to Memphis for the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational golf tournament, and organizers say $40 to $60 million is expected in economic impact for the bluff city.

Businesses close to TPC Southwind are looking for a piece of the pie, including East End Grill.

Manager Chris Fitzgerald says they get three to four times as many customers when the tournament comes around every year. They hope to get even more business this year now that the tournament has become the FedEx St. Jude Invitational, a world golf championship event.

"Our expectations are really high," Fitzgerald said.

The potential for large crowds is off the charts with 46 of the worlds top 50 players in the field, including number one ranked Brooks Koepka and 20-time PGA tour winner Dustin Johnson, who won in Memphis last summer.

The Half Shell Restaurant and Bar is also hoping for an unexpected boost in customers. Manager Ti-Pei Feng says they've seen 25 percent more business in year's past.

"We're hoping for more than that this year for the week."

The anticipated extra dollars is significant.

This version of the tournament puts Memphis in an exclusive group. Only three other cities in the world currently host WGC events.