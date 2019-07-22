Alleged Southland Mall carjacking suspects wanted by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released photos of several suspects accused of carjacking a man and firing shots outside the Southland Mall last week.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, July 19.

The victim told authorities he was cleaning the parking lot when several men exited the mall and got into a Dodge Charger. Several minutes later, the victim was carjacked and assaulted by the suspects. He received only minor injuries.

Another man who saw what was going on ran to his aid but was almost hit by the suspects’ vehicle.

Police said the suspects also fired an unknown number of shots before fleeing the scene with the victim’s vehicle. That car was later recovered near Millbranch and Butterworth after the suspects reportedly robbed two other people.

If you can identify the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.