17-year-old injured in Shelby County shooting

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that injured a 17-year-old overnight.

It happened in the 5900 block of Wagon Hill Road just before 2 a.m. Monday.

The teenager was taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment but authorities said he/she is expected to be okay.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.