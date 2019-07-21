× Woman found dead in Lafayette County

HARMONTOWN, Miss. — Authorities say a woman was found dead in Lafayette County, Mississippi.

According to a release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, deputies found the woman’s body while on patrol in Harmontown. They found her just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s department says that it was “apparent that foul play was involved”.

The sheriff’s department has identified the woman as 21-year-old Alexandria “Ally” Kostial from St. Louis, Missouri.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the Mississippi Crime Lab Crime Scene Unit are working alongside the sheriff’s department on this investigation. The University of Mississippi Police Department and the Oxford Police Department are also assisting with the case.

The sheriff’s department says they are not releasing many details at this time because it is an active investigation. The sheriff’s department says they will release more information “at the appropriate time”.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call the sheriff’s department at 662-234-6421 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.