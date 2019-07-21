Memphis Police say woman was punched, then run over in street

Posted 9:18 am, July 21, 2019, by , Updated at 09:20AM, July 21, 2019

Police say the woman was killed at Park and Airways.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was run over by a car and killed after a man punched her during an argument and left her where she fell in an Orange Mound street.

Officers were at Park and Airways around 9:30 Sunday morning. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver who hit the woman sped away but was later detained, police said. The man who allegedly punched the woman and left her was also detained.

Police are still investigating and have not announced any charges.

Google Map for coordinates 35.108544 by -89.984902.

