One man killed in crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-40 early Saturday morning.

Police say the crash happened at westbound I-40, east of Riverside Drive. Officers responded to the scene just before 4 a.m.

According to police, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have identified the driver as 56-year-old David Hargrave.