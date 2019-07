× Tractor trailer overturns on I-40 near Watkins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emergency crews have been working an accident involving an overturned tractor trailer all night, shutting down several lanes of traffic.

It happened in the westbound lanes of I-40 near North Watkins Street.

It’s unclear what caused the big rig to overturn, but we know the accident forced authorities to close all but one lane heading westbound.

It’s also unknown at this time if the driver sustained any injuries.