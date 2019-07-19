Tiger Woods not playing in FedEx St. Jude Invitational
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tiger Woods will not be playing in the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis next week, WREG has confirmed.
Woods will skip the tournament July 25-28 at TPC Southwind to focus on the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Other notable and highly ranked golfers who have declared for the tournament include those below.
- Brooks Koepka: Ranked No. 1 in world
- Dustin Johnson: Ranked No. 2 in world and defending FedEx St. Jude Invitational Champion
- Rory McIlroy: Ranked No. 3 in world
- Justin Rose: Ranked No. 4 in world
- Phil Mickelson
- Bryson DeChambeau: ranked No. 6 in world