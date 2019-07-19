× Tiger Woods not playing in FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tiger Woods will not be playing in the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis next week, WREG has confirmed.

Woods will skip the tournament July 25-28 at TPC Southwind to focus on the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Other notable and highly ranked golfers who have declared for the tournament include those below.