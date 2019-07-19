× The field is set for the first ever WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS — Forty-six of the top 50 players in the world have officially committed to play in next week’s World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational following Friday’s commitment deadline.

The field includes 64 players from 15 different countries around the globe.

World No. 1 Brooks Koepka, FedExCup points leader Matt Kuchar, 2018 FedExCup champion Justin Rose, defending champion Justin Thomas, THE PLAYERS Championship 2019 winner Rory McIlroy, and 20-time PGA TOUR winner Dustin Johnson, who won in Memphis a year ago, are among the notables heading to Memphis.

The field as of the commitment deadline Friday includes the following players:

Lucas Bjerregaard

Keegan Bradley

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Corey Conners

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Philip Eriksson

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Jim Furyk

Sergio Garcia

Justin Harding

Tyrrell Hatton

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Mikumu Horikawa

Billy Horschel

Kodai Ichihara

Shugo Imahira

Dustin Johnson

Sung Kang

Kevin Kisner

Brooks Koepka

Matt Kuchar

Nate Lashley

Marc Leishman

Haotong Li

Adam Long

Shane Lowry

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Kevin Na

Alex Noren

Thorbjørn Olesen

Louis Oosthuizen

C.T. Pan

Eddie Pepperell

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Chez Reavie

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Poom Saksansin

Xander Schauffele

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

Jordan Spieth

Henrik Stenson

Justin Thomas

Kevin Tway

Matt Wallace

Bubba Watson

Danny Willett

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Players who qualified that did not commit include Tiger Woods (No. 5), Francesco Molinari (No. 7), Rickie Fowler (No. 14), and Bernd Wiesberger (No. 40).