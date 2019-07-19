The field is set for the first ever WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational
MEMPHIS — Forty-six of the top 50 players in the world have officially committed to play in next week’s World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational following Friday’s commitment deadline.
The field includes 64 players from 15 different countries around the globe.
World No. 1 Brooks Koepka, FedExCup points leader Matt Kuchar, 2018 FedExCup champion Justin Rose, defending champion Justin Thomas, THE PLAYERS Championship 2019 winner Rory McIlroy, and 20-time PGA TOUR winner Dustin Johnson, who won in Memphis a year ago, are among the notables heading to Memphis.
The field as of the commitment deadline Friday includes the following players:
Lucas Bjerregaard
Keegan Bradley
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Patrick Cantlay
Paul Casey
Corey Conners
Jason Day
Bryson DeChambeau
Philip Eriksson
Tony Finau
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Jim Furyk
Sergio Garcia
Justin Harding
Tyrrell Hatton
J.B. Holmes
Max Homa
Mikumu Horikawa
Billy Horschel
Kodai Ichihara
Shugo Imahira
Dustin Johnson
Sung Kang
Kevin Kisner
Brooks Koepka
Matt Kuchar
Nate Lashley
Marc Leishman
Haotong Li
Adam Long
Shane Lowry
Hideki Matsuyama
Rory McIlroy
Phil Mickelson
Keith Mitchell
Kevin Na
Alex Noren
Thorbjørn Olesen
Louis Oosthuizen
C.T. Pan
Eddie Pepperell
Ian Poulter
Andrew Putnam
Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai
Chez Reavie
Patrick Reed
Justin Rose
Poom Saksansin
Xander Schauffele
Adam Scott
Webb Simpson
Cameron Smith
Brandt Snedeker
Jordan Spieth
Henrik Stenson
Justin Thomas
Kevin Tway
Matt Wallace
Bubba Watson
Danny Willett
Matthew Wolff
Gary Woodland
Players who qualified that did not commit include Tiger Woods (No. 5), Francesco Molinari (No. 7), Rickie Fowler (No. 14), and Bernd Wiesberger (No. 40).