MARIANNA, Ark. — The Marianna Police Department released photos of two people they say were involved in a recent homicide.

The wanted men have been identified as Terry Royston and Darren Smith.

Both were charged with capital murder after a homicide on California Street on Thursday, July 18.

If you know anything that could help police, call (870) 295-2508.