Suspects captured in Marianna homicide investigation

MARIANNA, Ark. — The Marianna Police Department have captured two people they say were involved in a recent homicide.

The men, identified as Terry Royston and Darren Smith, turned themselves into police Saturday afternoon.

People in the area where the incident took place told WREG it started Thursday night when 40-year-old Isreal Gordon made his way to the California Street mobile home to help resolve a dispute between two other people. At some point things apparently escalated, and Gordon was killed. That information has not been verified by police.

The Marianna Police chief said Gordon was not the intended target, and the shooting stemmed from an argument between Royston and Smith involving a monetary bet.

The police chief said the trailer where the shooting happened is known to be a location for illegal gambling.

Both Royston and Smith were charged with capital murder, according to Marianna Police.

This is an ongoing investigation, and WREG will provide updates as we learn more.