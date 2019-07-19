× Six Shelby County correctional deputies resign during investigation

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Six corrections deputies who were recently relieved of duty pending an investigation into inappropriate relations with inmates have resigned, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The resignations happened before the investigation concluded.

One corrections deputy who was charged with compliance of regulations, personal conduct and consorting with persons of bad or criminal conduct, resigned before an employment decision was made in the case, Capt. Anthony Buckner said.

Investigators did not find sufficient basis to bring criminal charges, but the cases remain open, and if those deputies ever apply for work with the county, the charges will proceed, Buckner said.

The deputies were not identified.