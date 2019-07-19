× Police investigating after individual found in Raleigh pond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders were called to the scene of a man down call in Raleigh on Friday.

It happened in the 2700 block of Battle Creek Drive.

The Memphis Fire Department told WREG’s Nina Harrelson a Memphis Light, Gas and Water employee was doing routine electrical work when they spotted someone in the pond around 8 a.m. Friday, July 19. The individual was pulled from the water and pronounced dead on the scene.

At this time, it’s unclear if foul play is involved.

Police do not know who the victim is or how they died, but said it is a common fishing area behind Wesley Living, a senior living facility. The chief operating officer told WREG they don’t know the man, but he was not one of their residents. They went door-to-door checking on the people living there.

This is an ongoing investigation.