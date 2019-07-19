× Man accused of sexually assaulting stranger inquiring about dresser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a stranger inquiring about a dresser.

The woman told police she was in the 800 block of Pitney Lane in Northaven when she saw a dresser on the side of the road. She asked the suspect, Lee Fesmire, if he was getting rid of it and then questioned him about several missing drawers. Fesmire stated the drawers were inside his home and then led the victim into a back bedroom where he claimed they were located.

Once inside, she said Fesmire pinned her to the wall and began kissing her chest. The woman told him to stop, but he refused. Instead he allegedly grabbed her hand and forced her to touch him inappropriately before asking if he could pay her $20 for oral sex.

That’s when the victim was able to break free and make a run for the door. Before she could get to safety, he grabbed her by the arm and pulled her back inside the home resulting in another struggle.

The victim said she was able to get free again and call police.

Fesmire was arrested and charged with sexual battery.