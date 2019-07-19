Louisiana man convicted in 1998 Memphis rape

Posted 3:32 pm, July 19, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A registered sex offender from Louisiana was convicted  of raping a woman at gunpoint in Memphis in 1998, thanks to a sexual assault kit processed 16 years later, District Attorney Amy Weirich’s office said.

A Memphis jury found Terrell Jackson, 44, guilty of aggravated rape Thursday. Jackson had moved to New Orleans but was on the sex offender registry there because of a previous conviction in Tennessee.

According to prosecutors, the incident happened Nov. 9, 1998, when a 22-year-old woman was attacked as she was entering her apartment in the 4300 block of Knight Arnold. She said the man forced her into the apartment, covered her head with a blanket and raped her.

Jackson was linked to the crime by evidence in a sexual assault kit that was processed in November 2014.

