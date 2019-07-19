× Local businesses profit on hot weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — These scorching temperatures are turning into dollar signs for a number of local businesses. Movie theaters, bowling alleys, and other places with indoor activities are banking on people looking for ways to beat the heat.

For example, Billy Hardwick’s All Star Lanes in East Memphis was packed today. Lots of bowlers were enjoying the cool air conditioning.

“Come in, drinking, having a good time, bowling with friends. Better than the heat,” manager Greg Knolton says.

He says businesses is up 30 percent these days with temperatures often in the 90s and the heat index feeling like triple digits.

The hot weather has been great for Sweet Noshings in Overton Square too.

“It’s been super busy,” manager Amani Figgs says.

Candy is usually their top seller but in the summer it’s their ice cream that flies off the shelf. Customers come in to enjoy an icy break.

“Honestly, like 200 or more plus people a week just because it’s so hot outside and everybody has their kids with them. So, they’re always coming in here,” Figgs says, “We typically meet them by the ice cream and we’re like hey, you want some ice cream? And they’re like yeah, anything to cool them down.”

Like a lot of businesses, Billy Hardwick’s and Sweet Noshings plan on the summer boost in revenue every year.

“Bank on (it). Yes,” Knolton says.

“It’s good for us because we’re a local business,” Figgs says, “We need it … We’re trying to thrive out there so, yeah.”