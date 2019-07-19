× Live at 9: Mark Greaney, Arnez J & Shelby Lee Lowe

Author Chat with Mark Greaney

Author Mark Greaney has a new stand alone novel out called “Red Metal” that is sure to please fans of all ages.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian Arnez J

He's one of the funniest comedians to come out of Hotlanta and now he's taking the Mid-South by storm. He'll be performing at Chuckles Comedy House this weekend, but first he stopped by the Live at 9 studio.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Music with Shelby Lee Lowe

With multiple influences, Shelby Lee Lowe definitely has a unique sound that fans of multiple music genres will enjoy.