Live at 9: Mark Greaney, Arnez J & Shelby Lee Lowe

July 19, 2019

Author Chat with Mark Greaney

Author Mark Greaney has a new stand alone novel out called “Red Metal” that is sure to please fans of all ages.

Comedian Arnez J

He's one of the funniest comedians to come out of Hotlanta and now he's taking the Mid-South by storm. He'll be performing at Chuckles Comedy House this weekend, but first he stopped by the Live at 9 studio.

Music with Shelby Lee Lowe

With multiple influences, Shelby Lee Lowe definitely has a unique sound that fans of multiple music genres will enjoy.

