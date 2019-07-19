× Holly Springs man sentenced to 58 years in girlfriend’s abduction, beating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Holly Springs man was sentenced to 58 years behind bars after authorities say he abducted and then viciously beat his girlfriend several years ago.

In May 2016, Charlie Evans and the victim were at a family gathering when he reportedly became angry and threatened the woman. The 42-year-old took her to a wooded area and then beat her.

But the attack didn’t end there.

Authorities said Evans then drove the woman to Memphis where he continued the assault inside a hotel room for several hours. The victim said the suspect beat her repeatedly in the head, face and body.

After the attack, he put the victim back in his car and drove her out to Germantown where they stopped for gas. That’s when she was able to call for help.

Evans was convicted on especially aggravated kidnapping charges. He will not be eligible for parole.