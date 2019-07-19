× Four suspects captured after carjacking, police chase ends near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four suspects were taken into custody after a carjacking and police chase that ended near the airport Friday night.

Police said the suspects took a Toyota Camry in a carjacking. Police began chasing them at Chelsea and Pearce. The chase could be seen on TDOT cameras around I-240 and Millbranch.

The suspects finally bailed out in the area of Airways and Holmes, where police set up a perimeter.

After a brief foot pursuit, police reported around 10:15 that the suspects were taken into custody.