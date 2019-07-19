Italian diver Antonio Cressi, owner and CEO of the Cressi-Sub company, dives in Portofino on June 12, 2014. Italian Company Cressi-Sub, one of the largest manufacturers of scuba diving, snorkel and swimming industries equipments in the world, has been founded in 1946 by two brothers Nanni and Egidio Cressi. They produce "Made in Italy" fins, masks and snorkel, computers and other scuba items in their headquarters in Genova. AFP PHOTO/ OLIVIER MORIN (Photo credit should read OLIVIER MORIN/AFP/Getty Images)
Arkansas man dies after scuba diving in the Florida Keys
Italian diver Antonio Cressi, owner and CEO of the Cressi-Sub company, dives in Portofino on June 12, 2014. Italian Company Cressi-Sub, one of the largest manufacturers of scuba diving, snorkel and swimming industries equipments in the world, has been founded in 1946 by two brothers Nanni and Egidio Cressi. They produce "Made in Italy" fins, masks and snorkel, computers and other scuba items in their headquarters in Genova. AFP PHOTO/ OLIVIER MORIN (Photo credit should read OLIVIER MORIN/AFP/Getty Images)
ISLAMORADA, Fla. — An Arkansas man is dead after scuba diving to a depth of 112 feet (34 meters) off the coast of the Florida Keys.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports 45-year-old Charles Boone of Quitman, Arkansas, died Tuesday night after being airlifted from Islamorada to a Miami hospital.
Boone was exploring the Eagle wreck, a 287-foot (87-meter) freighter that was sunk as an artificial reef in 1985. He passed out after returning to his rental boat.
Passengers on the boat brought him to shore, where he was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to Miami.
The sheriff’s office said it doesn’t suspect foul play.