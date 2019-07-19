× A man escaped a high-rise on fire by climbing down it in true “Spider-Man” style

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. — Did Philadelphia’s friendly neighborhood “Spider-Man” just escape an apartment fire?

The fire department responded to an apartment fire around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in West Philadelphia, according to CNN affiliate WPVI. When they arrived at the 19-story high-rise, they saw a truly shocking sight: a man climbing down the outside of the building to escape the fire.

Video shows him grappling down the balconies and railings of several floors until he got to the ground level, where anxious authorities jumped in to lend a hand.

The fire was believed to have been started by a trash compactor, said WPVI.

The building was evacuated, and while some residents were unaccounted for, no injuries have been reported, the station said.