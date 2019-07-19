× Some RAGÚ pasta sauces recalled amid concerns of plastic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The manufacturer of RAGÚ pasta sauces has issued a voluntary recall of certain sauces because they may contain pieces of plastic.

Mizkan America, Inc., is issuing the recall as a precaution, and no consumers have suffered injuries or issued complaints.

The company is asking anyone with RAGÚ pasta sauces in their home to check and see if it is a product affected by the recall.

Any recalled sauce should be thrown away, not consumed. To check to see if your sauce is recalled, look for the code on the yellow cap and the best use by dates listed below and on the photos at the bottom of the story.

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion Cap code: JUN 06 20YU2

20YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

No other products, besides those listed, are affected by the recall.

Anyone who has purchased a bottle of sauce that has been recalled should contact the company’s customer service department at 800-328-7248.