Town of Collierville computer systems attacked by ransomware

Posted 10:22 am, July 18, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Town of Collierville’s computer systems have been attacked by ransomware blocking access to some files.

Collierville officials confirmed the cyberattack Thursday morning.

“We are currently assessing the attack and do not have much information at this time. What we do know is that access to our files have been blocked,” a town spokesperson said by email.

Collierville officials said the attack would not interrupt city operations and services, including emergency response.

