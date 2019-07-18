Teenager shot in Frayser, one person detained

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager was shot in Frayser on Thursday, Memphis Police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 4 p.m. at N. Trezevant Street and Point Church Avenue.

Police did not give identity or condition of the victim, but witnesses told WREG that the victim is a male teenager.

Officers have a person detained, but they did not release that person's identity.

Witnesses also told WREG the victim was shot twice at Pickett Park and hit in the chest and the arm, then he drove himself to Annie’s Townhomes nearby.

WREG will update this story as we learn more.