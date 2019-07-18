× Suspect shot after exchanging gunfire with Collierville police

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after a suspect exchanged gunfire with police in Collierville early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were in the 200 block of South Byhalia in Collierville investigating reported drug activity when they came upon a group of people. As the officers approached one of the individuals took off on foot, refusing to stop for officers in pursuit.

The suspect reportedly led officers into a field behind a business and that’s when the suspect turned and opened fire on officers. One of the pursuing officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

One of the officers received only minor injuries. He was treated on the scene before being placed on administrative leave per department policy.

The investigation is ongoing.