× Suspect accused of chasing fellow MATA bus rider with Bowie Knife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after police say he threatened and then chased a fellow MATA bus rider with a Bowie knife.

The victim told police the bus was in the area of Highway 64 and Brunswick Road when Ronald Meadows began arguing with and cursing at the driver. He quickly stood up for the driver, prompting Meadows to threaten him in turn.

The MATA driver stopped the bus and all three individuals got off.

By that time, Meadows had allegedly pulled out a Bowie knife and began chasing the man around the street. The victim was able to flag down a passing Bartlett police officer who took Meadows into custody.

Meadows was charged with aggravated assault.