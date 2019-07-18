× Police: Woman broke into neighbor’s home because she was hungry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — She was in and out in seconds.

Police say Peyton Crowdus broke into an apartment at The Bristol around 11 p.m. Wednesday. The 24-year-old slipped through an unlocked window to the kitchen.

The man who lives at the home wasn’t there, but a woman who is staying with him was. When she heard the window open she ran to the bathroom and locked herself in before calling 911.

Investigators say Crowdus was caught on a bell camera while leaving through the front door.

The owner raced home after hearing about the incident. He immediately recognized Crowdus, because she lives next door.

Police found her inside and arrested her.

Investigators say Crowdus confessed to breaking in because she was hungry. She says she rifled through the fridge but decided there was nothing she wanted.

Other residents who live in the complex are shocked by the story.

“I would have been scared, because I have two daughters who live with me,” a resident said.

Crowdus is now facing aggravated burglary charges. She’ll face a judge on Friday.