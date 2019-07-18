Police: Man says he was robbed, takes it out on wrong driver

Stephen Hopper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after he told police he intentionally rammed a driver he thought was responsible for robbing him. It turns out it was the wrong guy.

According to police, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Houston Levee and Highway 64 on Wednesday. That’s where they met a driver who stated he was traveling in the area when Stephen Hopper hit him from behind.

When questioned by authorities, Hopper said he had just been robbed and followed a person he believed to be responsible. That’s when he intentionally drove into the back of the individual’s car causing a crash.

Hopper was arrested and charged with a felony count of aggravated assault.

