Live at 9: ‘Birds Aren’t Real’, Jason Wahler, Heidi Ganahl & Nina G

“Birds Aren’t Real” Campaign

Maybe you’ve seen the billboard near the Highland Strip. If so, you know that a campaign called “Birds Aren’t Real” is bringing its efforts to the Mid-South. Peter McIndoe joined us on Live at 9 to explain what he believes.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jason Wahler shares his story of addiction

Jason Wahler may be a familiar face, but what you may not know is that he is also an advocate who is sharing his battle with addiction with the world.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Self empowerment with Heidi Ganahl

Entrepreneur Heidi Ganahl devotes her time helping to empower women all over the country. She joined us on Live at 9 with how.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author Chat with Nina G

Nina G is a comedian, activist and author among many other things. Now, she's hoping that her new book "Nina G" gives everyone a better understanding of those who have the disability of stuttering.