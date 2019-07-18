Friend still looking for closure four years after Troy Goode’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — It's a somber day for friends and family of Troy Goode. Goode died four years ago following a concert in Southaven, Mississippi.

His best friend Andrew Kratzke was with him that night and didn't know it would be the last time he would see Goode alive.

"It's been a very painful thing for all of us. It's a shock that you'll never ever be ready for," he said.

Since then, a civil suit has been filed against several Southaven workers that's still unresolved.

"This is not a case where time is healing all wounds. Instead, it's been pretty fresh. And, if anything, having it drag out makes it a little deeper," Kratzke said.

He says they were leaving a concert in 2015 when things took an odd turn.

Goode, according to toxicology reports, had taken a drug called LSD. Witnesses say they saw Goode get out of the car that his wife was driving and begin running around.

Police then stepped in, and witnesses say the father of one may have attempted to tell paramedics that he was in trouble. Goode was then seen face down on a stretcher and was unable to move.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital two hours later.

After four years, Kratzke says his crusade for closure continues on.

"It's something you take day by day. You do what you can."