Disagreement over check leads to shots being fire at Hickory Hill apartment complex

Lamontavius Jones

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A disagreement over a paycheck led to shots being fired at a Hickory Hill apartment complex.

Police said it happened on Wednesday, July 17, at the Village Grove Apartments on Fescue Lane.

The victim stated he was at home when Lamontavius Jones, a former employee, showed up demanding his last paycheck. A verbal altercation took place and eventually Jones pulled out a gun.

Fearing for his safety, the man said he tried to restrain Jones which led to a struggle. That’s when two shots were fired.

Thankfully no one was hurt.

Police arrested Jones and charged him with a felony count of aggravated assault.

