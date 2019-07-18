× Body pulled from Loosahatchie River near Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A body was pulled from the Loosahatchie River near Frayser on Thursday, Memphis Police said.

Police said around 4 p.m. that the body was pulled from the river near 382 Klinke Ave.

Officials said the body appears to be that of a man, but further investigation is required to fully identify the person.

The cause of death is unknown at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation, and WREG will update this story as it develops.