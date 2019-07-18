× Arkansas murder suspect arrested at Tunica casino

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A Mid-South man wanted in connection to a recent murder in Helena-West Helena was arrested at a casino in Tunica this week.

Dashon Hawkins was charged with first-degree murder and terroristic acts in the death of LaPatrick Otis on June 21. Authorities said Hawkins shot Otis in the head and then left him to die in the 500 block of Elm Street. A motive for the shooting was not released.

Four days after the incident, Hawkins and his mother Francine Hawkins went to the police station to speak with authorities about the investigation. During a video recorded interview, the suspect allegedly asked to speak with his mother who then tried to stop police as her son took off running.

Francine Hawkins was charged with hindering apprehension and obstructing governmental operations.

Dashon Hawkins was able to evade police until Tuesday, July 16, when he was apprehended at Fitzgerald Casino in Tunica. He was accompanied at the time by his girlfriend Erica Williams and two other women.

Williams was charged with hindering apprehension and obstructing governmental operations.

The other two women were not charged.