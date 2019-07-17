× Suspect charged with murder following deadly gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Authorities have made an arrest following a deadly shooting over the weekend on Winchester.

On Saturday, July 13, officers were called to the Citgo gas station at 4251 Winchester following a reported shooting.

When police arrived they found Daniel Perry suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died on the scene.

During the investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect as Deangelo Thomas. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of robbery, especially aggravated robbery and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.