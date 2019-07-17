Suspect charged with murder following deadly gas station shooting

Posted 6:30 am, July 17, 2019, by

Deangelo Thomas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Authorities have made an arrest following a deadly shooting over the weekend on Winchester.

On Saturday, July 13, officers were called to the Citgo gas station at 4251 Winchester following a reported shooting.

When police arrived they found Daniel Perry suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died on the scene.

During the investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect as Deangelo Thomas. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of robbery, especially aggravated robbery and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.