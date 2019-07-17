× Southaven first responders to hold active shooter training

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — First responders will be participating in active shooter training this week at Southaven Elementary School.

The Southaven Police Department, Southaven Fire Department, Desoto County Emergency Management Agency, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto and the Desoto County School District are all participating in the drill. The goal is to give these first responders the chance to practice their emergency response in the event of a shooting on a local school campus.

The training begins on July 17 and runs through Friday, July 19. Each morning they will start at 8 a.m. and run through noon, followed by another session starting at 1 p.m.

The training is not open to the public.